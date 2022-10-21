Edge Capital Management Raises $66.8 Million For Two DeFi Funds

Edge Capital Management, a DeFi-focused hedge fund, has raised $66.8 million in two distinct funds.

According to the filing, the Edge DeFi Fund LP in the United States has raised around $28 million from eight investors since sales began on February 1 of this year. The fund’s offering will run for more than a year, according to the business.

Since its inception at the beginning of October 2021, the other Cayman Islands-based Edge DeFi Offshore Fund has raised around $38.6 million from six investors.

Edge Capital previously offered a position on LinkedIn for a DeFi analyst who would be responsible for identifying and investing in various DeFi protocols that can deliver high returns in yield-farming and macro strategies.

Edge Capital has a very limited internet presence via its website. According to its website, the business intends to use macro-style investment to discover possibilities in digital assets, blockchain, and DeFi. Macro-investing strategies are those that seek to profit from larger market movements induced by economic or political developments.

Capital raise restrictions were not specified in either report, implying that Edge Capital may be looking to raise further funds. The business, which was founded in May 2020 by former Bank of America director Vadim Khramov, is also situated in Florida, according to the documents.