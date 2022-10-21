a16z Hires McHenry Staffer As The New Head Of Its Crypto Arm

Collin McCune, most recently the Republican deputy staff director of the House Financial Services Committee, has been selected as Andreesen Horowitz’s (a16z) new head of government affairs for its crypto subsidiary.

a16z Crypto Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer Anthony Albanese wrote in a post announcing the hire:

“The future of web3 and crypto is one of the few bipartisan issues and we are thrilled that policymakers are taking a hard look at how crypto, web3, and blockchain technology should be regulated. While we have built up an incredible bench, we felt it was essential to add a deep understanding of the U.S. legislative process to complement our team.”

McCune spent ten years on Capitol Hill, working for the House Transportation and Infrastructure and Rules Committees before joining the office of House Financial Services Committee Ranking Member Patrick McHenry, R-NC, as member services and coalition director in 2019. A year ago, he was designated deputy staff director for the Republican staff of the committee.

a16z, as the company brands itself, has been involved in pushing for digital asset legislation in Washington, but the hire signals that its involvement may be expanded further.

As Republicans are expected to reclaim a majority in the House of Representatives in November elections, McCune’s old employer seems certain to become committee chair next year, and McHenry has played a key role in crafting a broad, bipartisan framework.