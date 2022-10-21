FDIC Head Conceded That Payment Stablecoins Merit Further Consideration

The acting head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), a bank regulator in the United States, has called for stricter regulations on stablecoin issuance. Notably, the bank regulator proposes restricting stablecoins to permissioned blockchains.

FDIC Acting Chair Martin Gruenberg said in remarks prepared for a speech at the Brookings Institution, a Washington-based thinktank:

“Payment stablecoins would be safer if they were transacted on permissioned ledger systems with a robust governance and compliance mechanisms.

The ability to know all the parties – including nodes and validators – that are engaging in payment stablecoin activities is critical to ensuring compliance with anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism regulations, and deterring sanction evasion. Innovation can be a double-edged sword.”

The concept of validators and nodes being subject to know-your-customer laws may face substantial opposition from numerous firms and projects in the digital asset market.

Senior US authorities have also stated that stablecoins are similar to money market funds, which are securities investments, which Gruenberg agreed with.

Gruenberg sounds skeptical that the benefits of payment stablecoins would outweight the rollout of FedNow, a real-time payment system we're expecting the government to release in the spring. But notably, he says "there may be merit" to continued study here. pic.twitter.com/0G7GP8MoNz — Brendan Pedersen (@BrendanPedersen) October 20, 2022

The acting FDIC chair also warned that comments deceiving customers about the existence of federal deposit protection for a specific crypto-asset product are illegal, a concern that the FDIC has raised with some of the industry’s largest names.