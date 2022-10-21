DODO Suspending vDODO Contract Transfer Function Due To A Vulnerability Discovered

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

DODO Suspending vDODO Contract Transfer Function Due To A Vulnerability Discovered

Foxy - Coincu
2022-10-21 02:17
Decentralized trading protocol DODO says a white hat hacker recently reported a vulnerability in the vDODO contract. Currently the protocol has temporarily disabled the assignment function of the vDODO contract to avoid attack activities and is currently looking for a solution. User assets remain unaffected.
In a recent announcement of the DODO decentralized exchange protocol, a white hat hacker recently reported a vulnerability in the vDODO contract to the team.
DODO has suspended the vDODO transfer function due to a vulnerability that was discovered. No users were affected but we have taken proactive measures to ensure everyone's safety.More details below.https://t.co/BqMHl8AaGL
— DODO DEX & NFT | We are Hiring! (@BreederDodo) October 20, 2022
This vulnerability could be exploited to reduce the vDODO holders’ referral staking power. To prevent this, the DODO Team has temporarily disabled the vDODO contract’s transfer function until a solution is found.
According to the developers’ analysis, this vulnerability, if exploited, will affect the potential staking revenue of users, however, user-owned vDODO assets are not affected. The attackers themselves cannot gain any revenue from the attack, and it will only cost them their own gasoline fees.
After analyzing and inventorying all past online transactions, the protocol did not find any users affected by this vulnerability. However, to avoid attacks, the protocol will still suspend the transfer function of the vDODO contract until the vulnerability is fixed.
DODO is a decentralized exchange platform powered by the Proactive Market Maker (PMM) algorithm. It features highly capital-efficient liquidity pools that support single-token provision, reduce impermanent loss, and minimize slippage for traders. The trading platform also offers SmartTrade, a decentralized liquidity aggregation service that routes to and compares various liquidity sources to quote the optimal swap rate between any two tokens.
In addition, this platform removed all roadblocks hindering liquidity pool creation for the issuance of new assets – asset ratios, liquidity depths, fee rates, and other parameters can all be freely customized and configured in real-time. Based on this breakthrough, DODO has developed Crowdpooling, a permissionless, equal opportunity liquidity offering mechanic, as well as customizable technical solutions geared towards professional on-chain market makers.
View full text