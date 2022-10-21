DODO Suspending vDODO Contract Transfer Function Due To A Vulnerability Discovered

Decentralized trading protocol DODO says a white hat hacker recently reported a vulnerability in the vDODO contract. Currently the protocol has temporarily disabled the assignment function of the vDODO contract to avoid attack activities and is currently looking for a solution. User assets remain unaffected.

DODO has suspended the vDODO transfer function due to a vulnerability that was discovered. No users were affected but we have taken proactive measures to ensure everyone's safety.More details below.https://t.co/BqMHl8AaGL — DODO DEX & NFT | We are Hiring! (@BreederDodo) October 20, 2022

This vulnerability could be exploited to reduce the vDODO holders’ referral staking power. To prevent this, the DODO Team has temporarily disabled the vDODO contract’s transfer function until a solution is found.

According to the developers’ analysis, this vulnerability, if exploited, will affect the potential staking revenue of users, however, user-owned vDODO assets are not affected. The attackers themselves cannot gain any revenue from the attack, and it will only cost them their own gasoline fees.

After analyzing and inventorying all past online transactions, the protocol did not find any users affected by this vulnerability. However, to avoid attacks, the protocol will still suspend the transfer function of the vDODO contract until the vulnerability is fixed.

DODO is a decentralized exchange platform powered by the Proactive Market Maker (PMM) algorithm. It features highly capital-efficient liquidity pools that support single-token provision, reduce impermanent loss, and minimize slippage for traders. The trading platform also offers SmartTrade, a decentralized liquidity aggregation service that routes to and compares various liquidity sources to quote the optimal swap rate between any two tokens.

In addition, this platform removed all roadblocks hindering liquidity pool creation for the issuance of new assets – asset ratios, liquidity depths, fee rates, and other parameters can all be freely customized and configured in real-time. Based on this breakthrough, DODO has developed Crowdpooling, a permissionless, equal opportunity liquidity offering mechanic, as well as customizable technical solutions geared towards professional on-chain market makers.