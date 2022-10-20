Mango v3 Compensation And Redemption Website Launched

DeFi platform Mango has issued a document stating that the Mango v3 compensation and redemption website has been launched. Affected users can claim compensation based on the calculation results of the previously approved DAO proposal. If the user has multiple Mango accounts linked to the wallet, the recovery amount will be combined.

Yesterday, Mango Labs co-founder Daffy Durairaj also informed users about the Mango V3 compensation and redemption program in his share.

The program for depositors to recover funds is in audit and should be ready to go by tomorrow morning. Much thanks to all the Mango contributors working tirelessly to make this happen — daffy (@dadadadaffy) October 20, 2022

It was previously reported that on October 12, Solana’s Eco DeFi platform, Mango, was hacked and lost more than $100 million.

On October 18, Mango issued a community proposal that the amount users could receive would be based on a snapshot of their balance an hour before the attack (6:19 GMT October 12), which will minimize the amount a user has before mining between their Token and the Token they will receive.