Ripple Announces Second Wave of NFT Projects on $XRP Ledger Supported by $250 Million Creator Fund

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ripple Announces Second Wave of NFT Projects on $XRP Ledger Supported by $250 Million Creator Fund

Francisco Memoria - CryptoGlobe
2022-10-21 00:14
Ripple, a popular fintech firm and a major player in the $XRP ecosystem, has unveiled the second wave of non-fungible token (NFT) projects to receive funding for their work on the $XRP Ledger.
The funding comes from Ripple’s Creator Fund, which aims to support those who want to “create and monetize accessible and innovative non-fungible token (NFT) experiences on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).”
In an announcement, Ripple noted that Web3 is transformining the “entertainment and media industry specifically in music,” and that the selected projects to receive funding will “bring to life use cases for tokenization in these sectors by leveraging the power of XRP Ledger’s low-cost, instant settlement, and built in royalty structures.”
The selected projects include 9LEVEL9, a metaverse experience providing users with a “front-row seat” to live and virtual concerts, conferences, award shows, and more through NFT tickets, and Anifie, an NFT marketplace.
They also include Capital Block, which is a Web3 platform for sports clubs around the world that has been partnering with football clubs in Europe to launch NFT memberships for fans. There’s also SYFT Projects, an “intellectual property production company that provides production, publishing, and management services to artists,” among many others.
Markus Infanger, RippleX VP of Growth at Ripple, was quoted saying:
  • We’ve seen real utility in NFTs with the art community, and it is no surprise we are seeing tremendous growth from the entertainment and media industry as a way to cultivate relationships directly with their audiences, and offer new content distribution channels
As CryptoGlobe reported, a panel of cryptocurrency experts has predicted that the price of $XRP, the native token of the XRP Ledger, could surge to $3.81 by the end of 2025 if Ripple wins its legal battle against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The experts, however, predicted the cryptocurrency would trade at just $0.98 if Ripple loses.
The price of XRP surged earlier this month after both Ripple and the SEC requested a summary judgment. The SEC sued Ripple and two of its executives in 2020, alleging they sold unregistered securities when they issued $1.3 billion worth of XRP tokens. Ripple denies XRP is a security.
Ripple settling the lawsuit could lead to an XRP supply shock, which presumably would lead to a price surge as demand would remain the same, while supply plunged. That’s according to legal expert and XRP supporter Jeremy Hogan, who has been following the case.
The cryptocurrency community is notably expecting XRP to drop by the end of this year to trade at around $0.40. The figure marks a sharp decline from XRP’s current levels and notably suggests that while the token has been rallying, the community sees it as a short-lived rally that will end up being undone through a sell-off.
View full text