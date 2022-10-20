New Tezos Partnership With Taco Allows Shopify Users To Access Tezos NFTs

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

New Tezos Partnership With Taco Allows Shopify Users To Access Tezos NFTs

Denis - BitConist
2022-10-20 20:18
Tezos NFTs are among the trendy collectibles recently. The popularity of the Tezos BFT ecosystem has grown due to its low mining cost and energy efficiency.
The NFT space is receiving more attention over the years. Many companies have dived into the sector as businesses and individuals develop an increasing interest in NFT collectibles. While serving different purposes, tokenized items have become a popular means of creating awareness and even advertisement in various dimensions.
Recently, the Tezos blockchain sealed its partnership deal with Taco, a Web 3 automation platform. The collaboration allows Shopify customers access to XTZ NFTs. The process is enabled through Taco’s NFT loyalty program.
Over the years, the e-commerce giant has positioned as the growing point for businesses interested in Web 3 engagements.

Tezos NFT Integration Offers Spotify’s Users Great Benefits

The benefits of NFT loyalty programs are quite enormous. It helps brands strengthen their customer relationship by boosting customer engagement and retention.
On its part, the Taco app enables brands to integrate Web 3 solutions like NFTs. The aim is to increase the users’ engagement. This’s a suitable opportunity for Shopify as an e-commerce platform to use Taco app plugins to provide its services to merchants.
Through the integration of XTZ into the Taco app, Shopify merchants now have a new way to interact with users. They could seamlessly connect to the growing Tezos NFT community for more information from other participants.
Also, the integration will facilitate the Tezos blockchain in using its NFTs to incentivize devoted customers. The users will receive special experiences, offers, and discounts.
Spotify has shown its interest in the use of digital assets for payment. It was among the first to integrate Bitcoin and Lightning payments on its platform.
Recall that in June, it disclosed a new reward system known as Tokengate via its initiative of connect-to-consumer. Through the system, some merchant partners could roll out exclusive goods for NFT stakeholders.

Increasing Achievement For Tezos Ecosystem

Tezos has recorded great feats in its ecosystem. The Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain witnessed a remarkable surge in on-chain activity and smart contract transactions. The majority of its increased achievements are linked to the rise in the NFT market.
According to its report for the first quarter of 2022, the platform had an average of 50,000 transactions per day. The record was a shift from January 2021, when it had less than 10,000 transactions per day.
Also, as a PoS, Tezos offers highly energy-efficient processes. It created an advantage for its affordable NFT mining and reduced transaction fees. Hence, the blockchain has attracted numerous NFT communities of builders, artists, and collectors around the globe.
Tezos’ high energy efficiency has also distinguished the network as a reliable destination for NFT integration. This explains the gaming giant Ubisoft’s integration of Tezos NFTs for its gaming rewards in 2021.
View full text