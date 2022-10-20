New Tezos Partnership With Taco Allows Shopify Users To Access Tezos NFTs

Tezos NFTs are among the trendy collectibles recently. The popularity of the Tezos BFT ecosystem has grown due to its low mining cost and energy efficiency.

The NFT space is receiving more attention over the years. Many companies have dived into the sector as businesses and individuals develop an increasing interest in NFT collectibles. While serving different purposes, tokenized items have become a popular means of creating awareness and even advertisement in various dimensions.

Recently, the Tezos blockchain sealed its partnership deal with Taco, a Web 3 automation platform. The collaboration allows Shopify customers access to XTZ NFTs. The process is enabled through Taco’s NFT loyalty program.

Over the years, the e-commerce giant has positioned as the growing point for businesses interested in Web 3 engagements.

Tezos NFT Integration Offers Spotify’s Users Great Benefits

The benefits of NFT loyalty programs are quite enormous. It helps brands strengthen their customer relationship by boosting customer engagement and retention.

On its part, the Taco app enables brands to integrate Web 3 solutions like NFTs. The aim is to increase the users’ engagement. This’s a suitable opportunity for Shopify as an e-commerce platform to use Taco app plugins to provide its services to merchants.

Through the integration of XTZ into the Taco app, Shopify merchants now have a new way to interact with users. They could seamlessly connect to the growing Tezos NFT community for more information from other participants.

Also, the integration will facilitate the Tezos blockchain in using its NFTs to incentivize devoted customers. The users will receive special experiences, offers, and discounts.

Spotify has shown its interest in the use of digital assets for payment. It was among the first to integrate Bitcoin and Lightning payments on its platform.

Recall that in June, it disclosed a new reward system known as Tokengate via its initiative of connect-to-consumer. Through the system, some merchant partners could roll out exclusive goods for NFT stakeholders.

Increasing Achievement For Tezos Ecosystem

Tezos has recorded great feats in its ecosystem. The Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain witnessed a remarkable surge in on-chain activity and smart contract transactions. The majority of its increased achievements are linked to the rise in the NFT market.

According to its report for the first quarter of 2022, the platform had an average of 50,000 transactions per day. The record was a shift from January 2021, when it had less than 10,000 transactions per day.

Also, as a PoS, Tezos offers highly energy-efficient processes. It created an advantage for its affordable NFT mining and reduced transaction fees. Hence, the blockchain has attracted numerous NFT communities of builders, artists, and collectors around the globe.

Tezos’ high energy efficiency has also distinguished the network as a reliable destination for NFT integration. This explains the gaming giant Ubisoft’s integration of Tezos NFTs for its gaming rewards in 2021.