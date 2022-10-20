copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-20)
Binance
2022-10-20 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -0.28% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,900 and $19,348 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,249, down by -0.15%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MDT, MDX, and USTC, up by 32%, 16%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Binance.US Hires Ex-FBI Agent as First Head of Investigations: Report
- Stealthy Crypto Hedge Fund Edge Capital Raises $66.8M for DeFi Bets
- Stablecoins Could ‘Fundamentally Alter’ Banking System, Says US FDIC Chief
- Liz Truss Steps Down as UK Prime MinisterLiz Truss has resigned as U.K. Prime Minister on Thursday after serving just six weeks in office.
- Crypto Market Cap Climbs In Q3, But Sentiment Remains Poor - Binance ResearchCrypto market capitalisation increased by 8.4% in the third quarter of 2022, although overall sentiment in the market remains poor, Binance Research said on Thursday in its latest quarterly report on the state of the market.
- Indian Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Enters World of NFTs With Rario InvestmentSachin Tendulkar, nicknamed the "God of Cricket" and one of India's most celebrated sportsperson, has made his first foray into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) partnering with digital collectibles platform Rario, according to a press release.
- Polygon Announces a Strategic Partnership with Nubank
- Twitter User Saves Cross-Chain Bridge from Potential Exploit
- Celestia Labs Completes $55M In Funding Led By Bain Capital Crypto And Polychain Capital
- With Bitcoin and Stocks Flat, Rally in DeFi Tokens Gets NoticeThe cryptocurrency market was mixed on Wednesday: While prices for top assets bitcoin and ether were unusually stable given their volatile history, tokens from decentralized finance (DeFi) took the spotlight.
- Crypto hacks are set to hit all-time highs in 2022, analyst explains
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4335 (-0.28%)
- ETH: $1299.36 (-0.46%)
- BNB: $272.5 (-0.26%)
- XRP: $0.4607 (+0.50%)
- ADA: $0.3528 (-1.45%)
- SOL: $29.13 (-2.90%)
- DOGE: $0.05987 (+1.27%)
- MATIC: $0.8439 (-3.58%)
- DOT: $6.12 (-2.08%)
- TRX: $0.06241 (-0.37%)
Top gainers on Binance:
