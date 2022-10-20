Binance.US Hires Ex-FBI Agent as First Head of Investigations: Report

The American unit of crypto exchange Binance has hired ex-FBI agent BJ Kang as its first head of investigations, reports the WSJ.

It's the latest in what's been a busy year for Binance.US in building out its regulatory staff, with headcount in that area up 145%, and more than 20% of the company's staff now working in legal, compliance, and risk operations, according to the story.

Kang previously led insider trading probes into Steve Cohen and Raj Rajaratnam, among others, and recently retired from the FBI.