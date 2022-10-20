copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-20)
2022-10-20 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, down by -0.48% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,900 and $19,301 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,119, down by -0.42%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include VIDT, MDT, and MDX, up by 45%, 26%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Polygon Announces a Strategic Partnership with Nubank
- Twitter User Saves Cross-Chain Bridge from Potential Exploit
- Celestia Labs Completes $55M In Funding Led By Bain Capital Crypto And Polychain Capital
- With Bitcoin and Stocks Flat, Rally in DeFi Tokens Gets NoticeThe cryptocurrency market was mixed on Wednesday: While prices for top assets bitcoin and ether were unusually stable given their volatile history, tokens from decentralized finance (DeFi) took the spotlight.
- Crypto hacks are set to hit all-time highs in 2022, analyst explains
- South Africa Classifies Crypto Assets as Financial Products
- Persistence’s Liquid Staking Protocol pSTAKE Teams Up With Anchorage Digital
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin, Ether Slip as UK Inflation Hits 40-Year High
- Terra Developers Unveil 4-Year Plan to Revive LUNA EcosystemTerra developers floated a new proposal earlier this week as they look to revive the once-mighty ecosystem even as its controversial co-founder remains wanted by authorities.
- Brazil’s Largest Digital Lender Nubank to Roll Out Own Token to 70M Users in 2023
- Bitcoin Stuck in a Rut as BofA Survey Reveals 'Long Dollar" is Most Favored Trade
- How Crypto Might Shake Up England’s Ancient Property Laws
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4362 (-1.18%)
- ETH: $1291.49 (-0.63%)
- BNB: $271.6 (+0.15%)
- XRP: $0.4592 (+0.42%)
- ADA: $0.3524 (-1.29%)
- SOL: $29.21 (-2.63%)
- DOGE: $0.05957 (+0.59%)
- MATIC: $0.8403 (-2.23%)
- DOT: $6.11 (-0.16%)
- TRX: $0.06219 (-0.89%)
Top gainers on Binance:
