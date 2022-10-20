Indian Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Enters World of NFTs With Rario Investment

Sachin Tendulkar, nicknamed the "God of Cricket" and one of India's most celebrated sportsperson, has made his first foray into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) partnering with digital collectibles platform Rario, according to a press release.

Tendulkar will be a strategic investor in Rario, an NFT platform focusing on cricket. Iconic moments of Tendulkar's life and career in the form of official NFTs will now be exclusively available only on Rario.com.

“It is exciting to see NFT technology bringing fans closer to sports, giving them an opportunity to treasure their favourite moments," said Tendulkar. "The team at Rario was committed to building a cricket community using technology in a responsible way. I am therefore happy to partner with the team, to launch my digital collectibles exclusively on the Rario platform,” he added.

Tendulkar is Rario's biggest catch after securing exclusive partnerships with other famous cricketers including Aaron Finch, Faf du Plessis, Rishabh Pant, Virender Sehwag, and Zaheer Khan.

The former captain of the Indian cricket team and all time highest run-scorer of the sport played for an unprecedented 24 years and is regarded as one of the best batsman in the history of the game.

Rario has secured partnerships with several cricket boards, major tournaments, and has a roster of over 900 international cricketers. Polygon Studios, and Animoca are partners of Rario. The platform has sold over 150,000 NFTs since 2021, the announcement said.