Polygon Announces a Strategic Partnership with Nubank

The Polygon team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that it has entered an agreement with Nubank, a Brazilian neobank and the largest fintech bank in Latin America. Per the terms of the partnership, Nubank will be launching its own chain using Polygon Supernets and, thus, its digital token Nucoin on Polygon. Polygon added that the move would open the gateway for more than 70 million Nubank users to the Web3 space.

Polygon (previously Matic Network) is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications.