copy link
create picture
more
Multichain Announces Integration with Dogechain
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-10-20 07:36
The Multichain team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that it has integrated with Dogechain, a platform dedicated to bringing DeFi, GameFi, and NFTs to the Dogecoin community.
Multichain, previously known as Anyswap, is a decentralized cross-chain swap protocol and bridge infrastructure. The Multichain platform supports multiple blockchains, which enables users to swap and bridge tokens across numerous chains on one platform.
View full text