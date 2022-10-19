Bitcoin Whales Accumulating on Binance According to On-chain Metrics

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Whales Accumulating on Binance According to On-chain Metrics

Martin Young - CryptoPotato
2022-10-20 06:48
Crypto markets may be in the depths of a lengthening bear market, but that provides the perfect environment to accumulate Bitcoin for those with conviction that there will be a recovery.
This is exactly what has been happening, according to CryptoQuant’s CEO, Ki Young Ju, who posted his findings on Oct. 20. The metrics reveal that Binance has the highest volume of BTC spot trading for the world’s premier crypto asset.
“Since Bitcoin price hit the $20k level, Binance spot trading volume dominance skyrocketed, and it’s now 84%,” he noted.
Whales are accumulating $BTC in #Binance.
Since #Bitcoin price hit the $20k level, @Binance spot trading volume dominance skyrocketed, and it’s now 84%. The second biggest is Coinbase, 9%.
Not sure whether these whales are institutions using prime brokers or crypto OGs for now. pic.twitter.com/544NJo9T1z
— Ki Young Ju (@ki_young_ju) October 19, 2022

Bitcoin Spot Volumes Increasing

U.S. crypto exchange giant Coinbase only had 9% of the volume dominance and lagged way behind Binance. Ki Young Ju added that he wasn’t sure whether the whales were institutions using brokers or just “crypto OGs.”
More importantly, was the revelation that BTC spot trading volumes for all exchanges have increased twenty times over the past six months as its price has fallen then flattened.
“The volume renewed a year-high last month, but not much change in the daily closed price, indicating someone(s) is buying all the sell-side liquidity.”
Binance does offer zero-fee trading, taking just the spread on the transactions, whereas Coinbase has some of the highest fees in the industry. This could suggest that the volumes are retail-driven rather than institutional.
On Oct. 20, Glassnode reported that the number of Bitcoin addresses sending the asset to exchanges just reached a two-year low of 4,323.
#Bitcoin $BTC Number of Addresses Sending to Exchanges (7d MA) just reached a 23-month low of 4,323.476
View metric:https://t.co/sqthvgWMgl pic.twitter.com/qXD5gxktSG
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) October 19, 2022
Bitcoin is usually sent to exchanges in preparation to sell, so these lows also suggest that an accumulation phase is underway.
According to Senior Commodity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence, Mike McGlone, Bitcoin could be entering its “unstoppable maturation” stage as a nascent technology.

BTC Price Update

Bitcoin daily markets are still heavily bearish, with the asset having lost 1.4% on the day in another pullback to the $19K zone.
BTC prices actually dropped to a weekly low of $18,976 during the Thursday morning Asian trading session but managed to recover marginally.
It has been trading sideways for around four months with strong barriers of resistance and support. However, analysts are leaning towards a final capitulation event as the chart becomes uncannily similar to that of the 2018 bear market which saw its final flush out in November.
The post Bitcoin Whales Accumulating on Binance According to On-chain Metrics appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text