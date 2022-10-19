NFT Marketplace Blur Goes Live, Airdrops BLUR To Users

Real-time NFT marketplace and aggregator Blur is airdropping its native token to users who list an NFT in the next 14 days. The company said that its airdrops are a way to incentivize traders to honor royalties.

The NFT marketplace is airdropping care packages containing BLUR tokens to its users in celebration of its debut.

According to a Twitter post, it will deliver the tokens to everyone who’s stuck around in the bear market over the past six months. To gain access to the drop, users must list a single NFT on the marketplace during the following 14 days. When it is officially introduced in January, the tokens will become accessible.

Blur is officially LIVE!To celebrate our launch we’re airdropping Care Packages containing $BLUR tokens to everyone who’s stuck around in the bear market.You have 14 days to claim pic.twitter.com/PEaMONziQD — Blur (@blur_io) October 19, 2022

A second far larger airdrop will take place in November for traders who list on the site, followed by one in January for those who have Blur points from the company’s queue or participated in its private beta.

P.P.S If you have Blur points from our waitlist or participated in our private beta, there will be a separate airdrop for you once $BLUR launches in January — Blur (@blur_io) October 19, 2022

According to the copmpany, airdrops are a technique to incentivize traders to respect royalties.

It said in a post:

“Today, royalties are not enforceable onchain and traders already have many zero royalty options. Even if royalties are not enforceable onchain, we can create an incentive structure that increases royalty revenue in the ecosystem.”

Blur is financed by cryptocurrency venture capital firm Paradigm and has raised $14 million to date. For the past four months, the real-time NFT marketplace and aggregator has been in private beta.