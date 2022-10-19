copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-19)
Binance
2022-10-19 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, down by -0.09% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,067 and $19,435 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,233, up by 0.11%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include APT, VIDT, and SUN, up by 603%, 49%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- With Bitcoin and Stocks Flat, Rally in DeFi Tokens Gets NoticeThe cryptocurrency market was mixed on Wednesday: While prices for top assets bitcoin and ether were unusually stable given their volatile history, tokens from decentralized finance (DeFi) took the spotlight.
- Crypto hacks are set to hit all-time highs in 2022, analyst explains
- South Africa Classifies Crypto Assets as Financial Products
- Persistence’s Liquid Staking Protocol pSTAKE Teams Up With Anchorage Digital
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin, Ether Slip as UK Inflation Hits 40-Year High
- Terra Developers Unveil 4-Year Plan to Revive LUNA EcosystemTerra developers floated a new proposal earlier this week as they look to revive the once-mighty ecosystem even as its controversial co-founder remains wanted by authorities.
- Brazil’s Largest Digital Lender Nubank to Roll Out Own Token to 70M Users in 2023
- Bitcoin Stuck in a Rut as BofA Survey Reveals 'Long Dollar" is Most Favored Trade
- How Crypto Might Shake Up England’s Ancient Property Laws
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4495 (-3.22%)
- ETH: $1296.75 (-0.21%)
- BNB: $273.4 (+0.40%)
- XRP: $0.4613 (-0.56%)
- ADA: $0.3578 (-1.13%)
- SOL: $29.76 (-1.00%)
- DOGE: $0.06075 (+2.81%)
- MATIC: $0.8778 (+3.80%)
- DOT: $6.22 (+1.30%)
- TRX: $0.06252 (+1.18%)
Top gainers on Binance:
