Binance Market Update (2022-10-19)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, down by -0.09% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,067 and $19,435 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,233, up by 0.11%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include APT , VIDT , and SUN , up by 603%, 49%, and 14%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: