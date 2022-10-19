Binance Market Update (2022-10-19)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -0.28% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,067 and $19,443 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,273, down by -0.50%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include APT , VIDT , and BAL , up by 681%, 32%, and 11%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: