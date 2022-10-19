copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-19)
Binance
2022-10-19 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -0.28% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,067 and $19,443 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,273, down by -0.50%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include APT, VIDT, and BAL, up by 681%, 32%, and 11%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin, Ether Slip as UK Inflation Hits 40-Year High
- Terra Developers Unveil 4-Year Plan to Revive LUNA EcosystemTerra developers floated a new proposal earlier this week as they look to revive the once-mighty ecosystem even as its controversial co-founder remains wanted by authorities.
- Brazil’s Largest Digital Lender Nubank to Roll Out Own Token to 70M Users in 2023
- Bitcoin Stuck in a Rut as BofA Survey Reveals 'Long Dollar" is Most Favored Trade
- How Crypto Might Shake Up England’s Ancient Property Laws
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4417 (-3.08%)
- ETH: $1305 (-0.17%)
- BNB: $273.3 (+0.44%)
- XRP: $0.4581 (-2.01%)
- ADA: $0.358 (-1.86%)
- SOL: $29.99 (-1.06%)
- DOGE: $0.05912 (+0.44%)
- MATIC: $0.873 (+2.15%)
- DOT: $6.24 (+1.63%)
- TRX: $0.06263 (+0.10%)
Top gainers on Binance:
