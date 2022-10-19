Bitcoin Stuck in a Rut as BofA Survey Reveals 'Long Dollar" is Most Favored Trade

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Stuck in a Rut as BofA Survey Reveals 'Long Dollar" is Most Favored Trade

Omkar Godbole - CoinDesk
2022-10-19 09:32
BoFA's fund manager survey shows long dollar as the most crowded trade (Bank of America)
Bitcoin (BTC) was supposedly due for a recovery rally in the seasonally bullish month of October. So far, however, the bounce has remained elusive, as sophisticated investors continue to park money into the U.S. dollar (USD).
Bank of America's (BofA) global fund manager survey published on Tuesday revealed that the "long dollar" – taking a bullish exposure in the greenback – was the preferred trade for October, with 64% of respondents calling it the most crowded bet. The investment banking giant polled 371 fund managers overseeing $1.1 trillion in assets during the week ended July 13.
The greenback has consistently been the most sought-after asset since July, thanks to Federal Reserve's (Fed) ongoing efforts to control inflation with unusually large interest rate hikes that have lifted the benchmark interest rate by 300 basis points in six months. The Fed tightening has roiled risk assets, including cryptocurrencies and sent the dollar higher.
Crowded trades are often associated with bubbles and mark major price tops. For instance, "long bitcoin and "long technology stocks" were the most sought-after trades last year. Bitcoin peaked at $69,000 in November 2021 and has dropped more than 70% since then. Wall Street's tech-heavy index Nasdaq has tanked 31% this year.
Therefore, some observers expect the dollar to come under pressure in the coming months. A notable pullback in the greenback, if any, would bode well for risk assets.
"We need the dollar to reverse. That happens in late January," crypto trader and analyst Alex Kruger said in a tweet thread early Wednesday, noting the long dollar's overcrowded status.
Per Kruger, the Fed's rate hike cycle may end in February, paving the way for markets to short or sell the dollar.
However, according to crypto services provider, Matrixport's Head of Research and Strategy, Markus Thielen, the odds might remain stacked against the dollar bears.
"Its tough to be USD bearish. The U.S. economy is the one that is booming and is self 'energy' sufficient and a net exporter of energy. That, coupled with the on-shoring of the previously outsourced manufacturing industry, is driving this big boom," Thielen told CoinDesk.
The U.S.' relative economic strength and energy sufficiency may continue to fuel demand for the dollar even after the Fed stops raising rates. Besides, the seasonal trends indicate that the first quarter is usually positive for the dollar.
The dollar tends to perform well in the first quarter, past data show. (Equity Clock)
Data sourced from Equity Clock shows the start of the year into early March is a good period for the dollar. The currency often peaks in the second half of the March and bottoms out in early May.
Coincidentally, bitcoin's previous bull markets have peaked in December, paving the way for a price crash in the first quarter. And while the 2018 bear market ran out of steam in the last month of that year, bulls remained on the fence in the first three months of 2019 – a seasonally bullish period for the dollar.
It remains to be seen how things pan out. As of writing, bitcoin traded near $19,250.
View full text