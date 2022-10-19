copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-19)
Binance
2022-10-19 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, down by -0.90% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,092 and $19,682 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,202, down by -1.63%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include APT, JST, and SUN, up by 710%, 12%, and 7%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon Continues to Deny Being on the Run
- EU Countries Must Be Ready to Block Crypto Mining, Commission Says
- People Buy the Wrong APT Token Before Aptos Listing, Apricot Finance Soars 70%
- Meta Follows Blockchain Firms in Joining Cryptographic Privacy Group MPC Alliance
- OpenSea Ventures Among Backers for $7M Round for Crypto Security Startup
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Holding Up at $19.5K Despite Bearish Conditions
- NFTs in Motion: Driving the Entertainment Industry Into a New Era
- FCA's Crypto AML Compliance Chief Steps Down
- Growing Popularity of Cash-Margined Bitcoin Futures Suggests That Crypto 'Liquidation Cascades' Might Become Rare
- Web3 Infrastructure Firm ChainSafe Raises $18.75M Series A
- DappRadar Says Decentraland has 650 Daily Active Users
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4625 (-2.35%)
- ETH: $1299.79 (-1.55%)
- BNB: $271.3 (-0.33%)
- XRP: $0.4574 (-3.32%)
- ADA: $0.3571 (-2.83%)
- SOL: $29.99 (-1.93%)
- DOGE: $0.05922 (-0.13%)
- MATIC: $0.8596 (-0.26%)
- DOT: $6.12 (-0.49%)
- TRX: $0.06277 (+0.63%)
Top gainers on Binance:
