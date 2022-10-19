Avalanche Successfully Deployed Subnet Token Staking

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Avalanche Successfully Deployed Subnet Token Staking

Foxy - Coincu
2022-10-19 04:40
Avalanche successfully upgraded Banff and implemented staking with its own subnet native token.
On October 19, the Banff upgrade went live today on the Avalanche blockchain. Accordingly, validators can perform staking and earn rewards from the subnet’s native token.
Banff, the latest version of AvalancheGo, is now live on #Avalanche Mainnet!The successful activation of Banff completes the launch of Elastic Validation for Subnet creators pic.twitter.com/ORNGXyr4Ty
— Avalanche (@avalancheavax) October 18, 2022
Subnet refers to custom, dedicated sub-blockchains for applications on the Avalanche ecosystem. The upgrade gives subnet creators more customization and control over their ecosystem. The subnet is connected to the Avalanche blockchain but without sharing resources, the developers of each project can fully control their user experience.
The main difference after Banff is that if validators choose to staking the subnet’s native tokens, they can earn token rewards. The Banff upgrade is a hard fork. Validators are forced to upgrade to the latest version or are marked offline and have their rewards cut.
Banff is taking the Subnet to the next level. There are more customization options, as well as security options which are great. Also, it will be easier for a lot of developers to manage validators.
View full text