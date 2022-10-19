Avalanche Successfully Deployed Subnet Token Staking

Avalanche successfully upgraded Banff and implemented staking with its own subnet native token.

On October 19, the Banff upgrade went live today on the Avalanche blockchain. Accordingly, validators can perform staking and earn rewards from the subnet’s native token.

Banff, the latest version of AvalancheGo, is now live on #Avalanche Mainnet!The successful activation of Banff completes the launch of Elastic Validation for Subnet creators pic.twitter.com/ORNGXyr4Ty — Avalanche (@avalancheavax) October 18, 2022

Subnet refers to custom, dedicated sub-blockchains for applications on the Avalanche ecosystem. The upgrade gives subnet creators more customization and control over their ecosystem. The subnet is connected to the Avalanche blockchain but without sharing resources, the developers of each project can fully control their user experience.

The main difference after Banff is that if validators choose to staking the subnet’s native tokens, they can earn token rewards. The Banff upgrade is a hard fork. Validators are forced to upgrade to the latest version or are marked offline and have their rewards cut.

Banff is taking the Subnet to the next level. There are more customization options, as well as security options which are great. Also, it will be easier for a lot of developers to manage validators.