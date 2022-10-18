Exchange
Jack Dorsey Introduces Decentralized Social Network With Customizable Algorithms And Portable Accounts

Annie - Coincu
2022-10-19 03:51
As part of its decentralized response to Twitter, Bluesky Social’s co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey has revealed the most recent version of its social protocol and a new Bluesky Social app.
Jack Dorsey Introduces Decentralized Social Network With Customizable Algorithms And Portable Accounts
The program was first launched by Jack Dorsey in December 2019 with a goal for social media users to have control over their data and be able to move it from platform to platform without authorization. The announcement on October 18 comes almost three years later.
The name of the new protocol, which was previously known as “ADX,” has been changed to “Authenticated Transfer Protocol” (or AT Protocol), and it is referred to as a “protocol for large-scale distributed social applications” that will support account portability, algorithmic choice, interoperability, and performance.
Doesn’t require ties to real world identity. That would be very wrong.
— jack (@jack) October 18, 2022
According to the protocol, domain names in the AT protocol, like @alice.com, will handle user identity. These would then translate to URLs that use cryptography to secure the user’s account and associated data.
Additionally, this information can be moved between providers “without losing any of your data or social graph.”
The protocol also offers “algorithmic choice,” which gives users access to “an open market of algorithms,” much as how consumers dealing with Web search engines are allowed to choose their indexers. Other characteristics include interoperation and improved performance.
Users will now have more choice over what they see and who they connect with on social media platforms by adopting the protocol, according to Bluesky, as opposed to having that part controlled and exploited by a single corporate looking for interaction.

Bluesky Social’s co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey Introduces Decentralized Social Network With Customizable Algorithms And Portable Accounts
In an earlier statement, Bluesky stated that its content moderation strategy is implemented “many layers of the system, including in aggregation algorithms, reputation-based thresholds, and end-user choice.”
“There’s no one company that can decide what gets published; instead there is a marketplace of companies deciding what to carry to their audiences.”
A user’s question was answered on Twitter by Jack Dorsey, who also said that they may select “no algorithms.”
However, not much is known about the brand-new social app, Bluesky Social, other than the fact that it will “launch soon” and that users can now sign up for a waitlist to test the beta before it is made available to the general public.
Before moving to mailing list providers to enable signups to restart, Bluesky said it encountered a “temporary limit on mailing signups” from individuals joining up for the beta.
As the Bluesky application advances, “We’re looking forward to sharing more about it,” the statement read.
View full text