Aptos Seriously Crashes 190,000 APTs Sold On Binance

Aptos faced a serious problem when it was rushed to issue an airdrop without measures to prevent attacks. A $13 pending order sold 189,567 APTs and made a profit of $2.46 million. The price of APT was directly broken from $15 to below $13.

According to a source from Wu Blockchain, Aptos is currently experiencing a big shock right after listing on Binance. Someone unexpectedly sold 189,567 APT directly on Binance, resulting in APT prices ranging from $15 to under $13.

The issue may have been caused by the rush to announce the airdrop plan, but it is suspected that there is no way to prevent sybil attacks on the nodes, and some people may have obtained a large number of airdrops.

The current price is around $8.4, which is quite volatile. According to CoinMarketCap data, the current trading volume of APT is around $468 million, with Binance accounting for the largest amount around 48% of the trading volume.