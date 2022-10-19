Aptos Token Opens For Trading After Blockchain's Rocky Debut

Top crypto exchanges opened trading on newcomer cryptocurrency Aptos early Wednesday as traders watched to see how the hotly anticipated token would fare in crypto winter.

Coinbase, Huobi, OKX, FTX and Binance opened spot trading for APT at 1:00 UTC Wednesday. CoinGecko was listing the price of APT in the $12 range immediately after debut with Binance driving most of the trading volume.

The trading came as Aptos scrambled to control the narrative around its rocky rollout. Founder Mo Shaikh had spent part of Tuesday defending the network's controversial tokenomics and allegations about its processing speeds from critics on crypto Twitter.

Still, the confusion continued into early trading hours as Aptos' discord was flooded by a mix of scammers and community members unable to redeem their token airdrops. The wave grew so bad that an Aptos moderator muted the channel for the second time this week.

This is a developing story.