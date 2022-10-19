Crypto Wallet BitKeep Hacked, Loses More Than $1 Million

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Wallet BitKeep Hacked, Loses More Than $1 Million

anushsamal - BitConist
2022-10-19 01:00
The crypto wallet, BitKeep, has recently been attacked by hackers. Asia’s most popular cryptocurrency wallet is BitKeep Wallet.
According to a tweet from PeckShield, a blockchain security and data analytics company, the amount disclosed exceeded $1 million.
BitKeep has, however, quickly informed all its users about the unfortunate hack. It also mentioned that the development team is working hard to locate and contain the reach of the hacker.
The hackers have drained the wallet and exploited the swap feature.
PeckShield was the first to bring this hack to attention and also reached out to the users through Tweets, asking them to follow a series of steps which would ensure the safety of the users.
BitKeep, through their Twitter account, mentioned that the attack happened on the BNB Chain.
It is also not the first time that this chain was hacked in the month of October, as it experienced an attack which exploited the chain for $100 million.

Measures Taken By Crypto Wallet BitKeep

BitKeep, through their Tweets, has provided a series of measures which would help the users to minimise further damage and bring the whole hacking event to justice.
The wallet has also suspended its services in order to ensure that no other security issues exist.
BitKeep is also currently working with security agencies to locate the hacker. The crypto wallet has also decided to reimburse the users who have lost their funds.
However, the details of the plan have not been disclosed as of yet.
As the company learns further about the attack, it will provide more details about the same to its users. The reimbursement will be made in full, but the specifics of how the plan will work will be disclosed later.
BitKeep mentioned in its statement that it would encourage people who can assist in identifying the hackers and recovering the stolen assets to contact us. You will be highly rewarded. Thank you in advance.

What Did PeckShield Say

According to PeckShield, these hackers most likely exploited a switch or router of the multi-chain wallet, which combines a wallet, a swap, a non-fungible token (NFT) market, and a decentralised application (DApp) browser in a single location.
Users have been specifically instructed to cancel permission to the wallet because failure to do so may result in further financial loss.
This can be done by connecting the wallet to PeckShield’s Revoke.Cash platform, which will then stop access to all the tokens in the wallet, and includes the unregistered tokens too.
PeckShield, the blockchain security company also highlighted one of the hack transactions in which the exploiter transferred more than 190 tokens over the BNB network. The crypto wallet BitKeep supports over 70 mainnet chains, which include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Polygon (MATIC).
View full text