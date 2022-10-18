CBDC Development Necessary for the U.S. to Remain Competitive, says Congressman

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

CBDC Development Necessary for the U.S. to Remain Competitive, says Congressman

Fran Velasquez - CoinDesk
2022-10-18 19:57
In an effort to remain a competitive player in the world of digital assets, the U.S. should look to push forward with the development of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot, said U.S. Rep. James Himes (D-Conn.).
Himes told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover,” the U.S. should continue to work on a CBDC so that if and when the time comes, “we’ve got the option to move forward if we need to.”
“Why would you exit the game before you even know what the game is going to look like?,” Himes said. “We could do the research. We could set up a pilot program for a CBDC.”
Read more: Digital Dollar Would Secure Greenback as Global Reserve Currency, Lawmaker Argues
CBDCs are considered to be a new and digitally-native form of money, with pilot projects in countries such as Australia, Iran, Japan and even Russia, beginning to take shape.
“We could shut it down,” said Himes, noting that the possibility that a CBDC will never be adopted in the U.S. “But the point is, since it is a technological innovation, why not keep up with our peers, with our competitors and see where it goes.”
Himes – who currently serves on the House Financial Services Committee’s Subcommittee on National Security, International Development and Monetary Policy – said his support for a U.S.-based CBDC pilot project falls on the notion that he doesn’t want the U.S. to “get left behind,” and added that there is likely a market for CBDCs that appeal to certain populations.
“Why not build a CBDC platform upon which innovators could build payment systems, remittances [and] businesses,” Himes said. “It could serve as the platform for private sector innovation.”
Currently, said Himes, the U.S. is “nowhere,” on the development of a CBDC project. A “huge political decision” needs to be resolved between lawmakers before any progress can be made, he added.
“If we were serious about it, we could move it pretty quickly,” said Himes. “We can do a lot of the setup before we actually push the button and say, ‘Hey, there's now a CBDC,’” Himes said.
View full text