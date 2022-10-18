copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-18)
Binance
2022-10-18 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -0.85% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,092 and $19,708 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,218, down by -1.60%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include VIB, CFX, and ANKR, up by 29%, 26%, and 17%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon Continues to Deny Being on the Run
- EU Countries Must Be Ready to Block Crypto Mining, Commission Says
- People Buy the Wrong APT Token Before Aptos Listing, Apricot Finance Soars 70%
- Meta Follows Blockchain Firms in Joining Cryptographic Privacy Group MPC Alliance
- OpenSea Ventures Among Backers for $7M Round for Crypto Security Startup
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Holding Up at $19.5K Despite Bearish Conditions
- NFTs in Motion: Driving the Entertainment Industry Into a New Era
- FCA's Crypto AML Compliance Chief Steps Down
- Growing Popularity of Cash-Margined Bitcoin Futures Suggests That Crypto 'Liquidation Cascades' Might Become Rare
- Web3 Infrastructure Firm ChainSafe Raises $18.75M Series A
- DappRadar Says Decentraland has 650 Daily Active Users
- New Blockchain Aptos Unveils Controversial Tokenomics, APT Incentive Plans
- 1inch Network Burned 189 ETH Tokens Last Week
- Pancakeswap Burns 6,814,867 CAKE Tokens This Week
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5328 (-3.45%)
- ETH: $1300.41 (-1.92%)
- BNB: $272.2 (-0.98%)
- XRP: $0.4643 (-1.86%)
- ADA: $0.3622 (-2.27%)
- SOL: $30.1 (-2.30%)
- DOGE: $0.05911 (-0.81%)
- MATIC: $0.8466 (+1.51%)
- DOT: $6.15 (-1.13%)
- TRX: $0.06183 (-1.62%)
Top gainers on Binance:
