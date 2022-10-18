Binance Market Update (2022-10-18)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -0.85% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,092 and $19,708 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,218, down by -1.60%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include VIB , CFX , and ANKR , up by 29%, 26%, and 17%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: