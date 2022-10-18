copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-10-18)
Binance
2022-10-18 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -0.49% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,280 and $19,708 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,363, down by -0.95%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include VIB, PHA, and ANKR, up by 43%, 36%, and 15%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon Continues to Deny Being on the Run
- EU Countries Must Be Ready to Block Crypto Mining, Commission Says
- People Buy the Wrong APT Token Before Aptos Listing, Apricot Finance Soars 70%
- Meta Follows Blockchain Firms in Joining Cryptographic Privacy Group MPC Alliance
- OpenSea Ventures Among Backers for $7M Round for Crypto Security Startup
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Holding Up at $19.5K Despite Bearish Conditions
- NFTs in Motion: Driving the Entertainment Industry Into a New Era
- FCA's Crypto AML Compliance Chief Steps Down
- Growing Popularity of Cash-Margined Bitcoin Futures Suggests That Crypto 'Liquidation Cascades' Might Become Rare
- Web3 Infrastructure Firm ChainSafe Raises $18.75M Series A
- DappRadar Says Decentraland has 650 Daily Active Users
- New Blockchain Aptos Unveils Controversial Tokenomics, APT Incentive Plans
- 1inch Network Burned 189 ETH Tokens Last Week
- Pancakeswap Burns 6,814,867 CAKE Tokens This Week
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5189 (-3.81%)
- ETH: $1307.26 (-1.69%)
- BNB: $272.1 (-0.77%)
- XRP: $0.4672 (-2.18%)
- ADA: $0.3649 (-2.07%)
- SOL: $30.31 (-2.10%)
- DOGE: $0.05888 (-1.72%)
- MATIC: $0.8549 (+2.08%)
- DOT: $6.14 (-1.44%)
- TRX: $0.06257 (+0.51%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text