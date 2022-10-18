Crypto Wallet BitKeep Hacked for $1M in BNB Chain, Polygon Tokens

Crypto wallet BitKeep was hacked for over $1 million worth of BNB Chain and Polygon-based tokens in early Asia hours on Tuesday, developers said.

BitKeep supports tokens from over 30 mainnets, such as Ethereum, Polygon, Solana and BNB Chain, and claims to have over six million users.

The wallet’s Swap product was hacked early on Tuesday. “Our development team managed to contain the emergency and stopped the hacker,” the team said in a tweet this morning, adding that it would compensate all user losses.

At writing time, the Swap service was paused to avoid further security breaches.

BitKeep said it would launch a compensation portal within three working days for all victims to apply for a refund. The team added it was in contact with relevant security agencies in an attempt to catch the attackers behind the incident.

The attack is the latest in a long list of exploits this month, with October already becoming the worst month for attacks in the history of cryptocurrencies.