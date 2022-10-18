First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Holding Up at $19.5K Despite Bearish Conditions

This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.

Price Point

Bitcoin (BTC) managed to stay at about $19,500 on Tuesday, up 1% on the day. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value appears to be holding up well despite bearish news and economic uncertainty. The CoinDesk Market Index slipped 0.3%.

U.S. stocks surged in premarket trading on Tuesday and European stocks gained as investors awaited another batch of corporate earnings.

Bitcoin sold off last week after the U.S. Consumer Price Index came in worse than expected, but the cryptocurrency quickly recovered.

“The fact that crypto is holding up so well with bearish news tells me that the market is already too well positioned for the downside and is happy to take on some risk going forward,” Matteo Bottacini, an analyst at Crypto Finance AG, wrote in a note Tuesday morning.

Ether (ETH) made small gains over the last 24 hours, Lido DAO was up 5%, and Polygon’s MATIC was also up 5%.

Exchange tokens were trading in the green with Crypto.com’s CRO posting a 5% gain on the day and Huobi’s token HT up 3.5%.

CoinDesk Market Index

Biggest Gainers

Asset Ticker Returns DACS Sector Ankr ANKR +15.92% Computing XYO XYO +13.99% Computing Ocean Protocol OCEAN +5.63% Computing

Biggest Losers

Asset Ticker Returns DACS Sector JasmyCoin JASMY -7.59% Computing Polymath POLY -5.98% DeFi Quant QNT -5.46% Currency

Chart of the Day

Crypto Market May Be in Doldrums, But Web3 Developers Are More Active Than Ever

By Omkar Godbole

The chart shows usage of two critically important web3 libraries: Ethers.js and Web3.js has skyrocketed. (Source: Alchemy)