Binance Market Update (2022-10-18)
Binance
2022-10-18 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, up by 1.08% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,250 and $19,708 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,512, up by 1.30%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include VIB, PROS, and PHA, up by 67%, 37%, and 30%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- 1inch Network Burned 189 ETH Tokens Last Week
- Pancakeswap Burns 6,814,867 CAKE Tokens This Week
- Ripple Begins Testing XRP Ledger Sidechain That’s Compatible With Ethereum Smart Contracts
- First Mover Americas: Technical Signs Flashing Green for Bitcoin and Ether, Quant Network's Token Surges 14%
- Fan token firm Chiliz grows staff by 70% despite crypto winter
- Indian E-Commerce Giant Flipkart Introduces Metaverse Shopping
- Binance Launches CoinMarketCap (CMC) Index Series Tracking Top 10 Cryptos
- Mastercard Joins Hands With Paxos to Enhance Crypto Trading Services: ReportPayments giant Mastercard (MA) has partnered with crypto trading platform Paxos to offer a program that will help financial institutions offer cryptocurrency trading, CNBC reported on Monday.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4667 (-5.21%)
- ETH: $1318.95 (+0.75%)
- BNB: $272.1 (+0.26%)
- XRP: $0.4717 (+1.11%)
- ADA: $0.3655 (-0.57%)
- SOL: $30.41 (+0.76%)
- DOGE: $0.05911 (+0.03%)
- MATIC: $0.86 (+6.02%)
- DOT: $6.14 (-0.49%)
- TRX: $0.06235 (-0.08%)
Top gainers on Binance:
