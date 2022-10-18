Binance Market Update (2022-10-18)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, up by 1.08% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,250 and $19,708 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,512, up by 1.30%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include VIB , PROS , and PHA , up by 67%, 37%, and 30%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: