Rarible’s New NFT Aggregator Allows Users To Explore And Filter NFTs

Rarible, a non-fungible token (NFT) platform, has launched an aggregator that allows customers to browse listings and compare prices across many markets.

The aggregator, which is already available on Rarible’s homepage, features a search bar that allows users to browse NFTs based on parameters such as price, trending projects, recently-listed NFTs, and auctions that are about to conclude.

During the Ethereum Foundation’s recent Devcon conference in Bogotá, Colombia, Rarible co-founders Alexei Falin and Alex Salnikov acknowledged the foray into aggregation.

In addition, the company has made multiple social media posts regarding a forthcoming announcement on Thursday.

In addition, the company has made multiple social media posts regarding a forthcoming announcement on Thursday.

The aggregator on Rarible additionally contains filters for narrowing down NFT projects based on a variety of parameters.

Users may search for NFTs based on blockchains like as Ethereum, Solana, Tezos, Flow, and Polygon, as well as the Layer-2 scaling solution Immutable X, and use filters to look for NFTs based on edition type and purchasing method (auction, open to offers or immediate purchase).

As they compete for the lowest prices, NFT platforms have begun introducing aggregation features this year. In June, Uniswap Labs bought the NFT marketplace aggregator Genie, and in April, OpenSea acquired the NFT aggregator service Gem.