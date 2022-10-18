Total Number of dApps on Polygon Surpasses 53,000

The Polygon team announced via Twitter on Monday that the total number of decentralized applications on its platform has now surpassed 53,000. This implies an 8x increase since the start of the year and an over 60% increase since June.

Monthly active dApps, a closer approximation of the number of live applications in the ecosystem, rose 29% since the end of last quarter to 17,800, Polygon added. The team added that the number of monthly active teams, the most direct measure of developer activity on the #Polygon PoS chain, rose 27% to about 13,700.