1inch Network Burned 189 ETH Tokens Last Week

The 1inch Network provided a token burn update to its community via Twitter on Monday. According to the team, it burned $281,400 worth of Ether (189.2 ETH) last week. In total, 1inch Network said it had burned over $125.3 million worth of Ether coins (39.3k ETH).

The 1inch Network is a DEX aggregator protocol across multiple chains, including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum.