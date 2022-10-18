Pancakeswap Burns 6,814,867 CAKE Tokens This Week

The Pancakeswap team told its community via Twitter on Monday that it has burned 6,814,867 CAKE tokens (worth $31 million) this week. The decentralized exchange generated $1 million (221k CAKE tokens) in trading fees for its Swap and Perpetual market and $10k (2k CAKE tokens) from its NFT marketplace. The Predictions and Lottery markets generated 53k CAKE ($224k) and 39k CAKE ($179k), respectively.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens.