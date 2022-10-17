Aptos Mainnet “Aptos Autumn” Officially Launched After More Than 4 Years Of Deployment

Aptos mainnet “Aptos Autumn” has officially launched. This mainnet is written based on the Move language and the Move smart contract can be upgraded and supports the secure development of all Aptos applications. The current Aptos blockchain uses the latest version of AptosBFT (version 4).

At the end of October 17, Aptos Labs is pleased to announce to official mainnet users “Aptos Autumn” has been launched after more than 4 years of work by the development team.

Mainnet has arrived.https://t.co/wZajVZMa5Q — Aptos (@AptosLabs) October 17, 2022

This is the first step in a long journey towards creating fair and global access to decentralized applications for billions of people through a secure, scalable and upgradable blockchain.

The mainnet is written based on the Move language and the Move smart contract can be upgraded and supports the secure development of all Aptos applications. Move and Aptos create a unique and developer-friendly environment to build on seamlessly and create an environment for innovation and creativity.

The current Aptos blockchain uses the latest version of AptosBFT (version 4) and development on AptosBFT version 5 is already underway and will be released in a future upgrade.

Aptos, a public chain project founded by members of the original DIEM project team, has completed a $150 million funding, with a $2.75 billion valuation, led by FTX Ventures and Jump Crypto leads, and other investors including Griffin Gaming Partners, Franklin Templeton, Circle Ventures and Superscrypt, and more.