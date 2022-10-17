UK Court Bans ‘Britain’s Pablo Escobar’ From Using WhatsApp And Bitcoin

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

UK Court Bans ‘Britain’s Pablo Escobar’ From Using WhatsApp And Bitcoin

Best Owie - BitCoinist
2022-10-17 23:00
As the popularity of bitcoin grows, various governments across the globe have been paying attention to it, the people who invest in it, and what they do with the cryptocurrency. One of the high profile cases that have emerged has been the one of Liverpool man, Curtis Warren, famously known as the ‘Brit Pablo Escobar.’ Warren recently received a judgment from a UK court that has banned him from ever using bitcoin.

Nabbing A Notorious Criminal

Curtis Warren is a notorious criminal that had been on the UK’s radar for a long time. The 59-year-old had even been the most wanted criminal on Interpol’s list before his arrest. Warren had previously served a 12-yea sentence in the Netherlands after being caught with £125 million worth of drugs and weapons. He had then earned another 4 years in prison after kicking a fellow inmate to death.
Then again in 2009, Warren was found guilty of conspiracy to smuggle cannabis and had then been handed another 13-year prison sentence. This was the result of an organized take-down that was orchestrated against Warren who was considered to be the UK’s biggest drug dealer at one point. He had even appeared on the Sunday Times Rich List for bringing in an estimated £15 million weekly from his illicit activities.
Curtis Warren is actually set to be freed soon but the UK court system has placed strict conditions for his release. The most prominent of these is the ban from ever using Bitcoin. In addition to never being able to transact or invest in bitcoin, Warren is also banned from using the instant messaging app WhatsApp.
The conditions do not end there though. Warren will have to provide a day’s notice before he can board a friend’s car or van. He will also need to provide a week’s notice before he can travel abroad to Scotland.

Bitcoin And Crime

This will not be the first time that bitcoin activities have been linked to criminals. Its use in nefarious activities has been an argument for lawmakers against the existence of the cryptocurrency, despite studies showing that only a small percentage of bitcoin transactions were actually linked to criminal activity.
Back in July 2021, Claudio Oliveira, the self-titled “Bitcoin King” was arrested for criminal activity involving 7,000 BTC. Earlier in 2022, law enforcement had arrested a New York-based couple in connection to the 2016 Bitfinex hack and charged them with conspiracy to launder $4.5 million in Bitcoin.
The Nigerian Federal High Court in Lagos had, last week, ordered the forfeiture of almost 2 BTC that were seized from a suspect named Alkali Naziru Taminu on suspicions of the coins being obtained through illegal activity.
As the space continues to evolve, it is expected that governments will have more regulatory oversight over the market, which will inevitably lead to the arrest of more bad actors in the space.
View full text