Binance Market Update (2022-10-17)
Binance
2022-10-17 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, up by 1.00% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,105 and $19,678 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,529, up by 0.78%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MDX, POLYX, and PHA, up by 32%, 31%, and 23%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ripple Begins Testing XRP Ledger Sidechain That’s Compatible With Ethereum Smart Contracts
- First Mover Americas: Technical Signs Flashing Green for Bitcoin and Ether, Quant Network's Token Surges 14%
- Fan token firm Chiliz grows staff by 70% despite crypto winter
- Indian E-Commerce Giant Flipkart Introduces Metaverse Shopping
- Binance Launches CoinMarketCap (CMC) Index Series Tracking Top 10 Cryptos
- Mastercard Joins Hands With Paxos to Enhance Crypto Trading Services: ReportPayments giant Mastercard (MA) has partnered with crypto trading platform Paxos to offer a program that will help financial institutions offer cryptocurrency trading, CNBC reported on Monday.
- Bitcoin Fails to Produce 1 Block for Over an Hour
- Read Binance News and Play WODL to Share $25,000 in NEBL Token Vouchers, With Additional $5,000 in NEBL Welcome Gift for New Users!
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.6233 (-0.28%)
- ETH: $1325.63 (+1.25%)
- BNB: $274.8 (+0.51%)
- XRP: $0.473 (-1.79%)
- ADA: $0.3707 (-0.78%)
- SOL: $30.81 (+1.32%)
- DOGE: $0.05953 (+0.35%)
- MATIC: $0.834 (+3.21%)
- DOT: $6.22 (-0.32%)
- TRX: $0.06284 (+1.78%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- MDX/BUSD (+32%)
- POLYX/BUSD (+31%)
- PHA/BUSD (+23%)
