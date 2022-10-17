Binance Market Update (2022-10-17)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, up by 1.90% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,105 and $19,678 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,546, up by 2.01%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include POLYX , TORN , and MDX , up by 50%, 44%, and 23%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: