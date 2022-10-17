copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-17)
Binance
2022-10-17 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, up by 1.90% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,105 and $19,678 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,546, up by 2.01%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include POLYX, TORN, and MDX, up by 50%, 44%, and 23%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ripple Begins Testing XRP Ledger Sidechain That’s Compatible With Ethereum Smart Contracts
- First Mover Americas: Technical Signs Flashing Green for Bitcoin and Ether, Quant Network's Token Surges 14%
- Fan token firm Chiliz grows staff by 70% despite crypto winter
- Indian E-Commerce Giant Flipkart Introduces Metaverse Shopping
- Binance Launches CoinMarketCap (CMC) Index Series Tracking Top 10 Cryptos
- Mastercard Joins Hands With Paxos to Enhance Crypto Trading Services: ReportPayments giant Mastercard (MA) has partnered with crypto trading platform Paxos to offer a program that will help financial institutions offer cryptocurrency trading, CNBC reported on Monday.
- Bitcoin Fails to Produce 1 Block for Over an Hour
- Read Binance News and Play WODL to Share $25,000 in NEBL Token Vouchers, With Additional $5,000 in NEBL Welcome Gift for New Users!
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.6188 (-0.69%)
- ETH: $1329.67 (+3.32%)
- BNB: $274.2 (+1.33%)
- XRP: $0.4776 (-0.77%)
- ADA: $0.3725 (+1.75%)
- SOL: $30.95 (+3.24%)
- DOGE: $0.05993 (+1.75%)
- MATIC: $0.8375 (+5.08%)
- DOT: $6.23 (+0.97%)
- TRX: $0.06225 (+1.20%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- POLYX/BUSD (+50%)
- TORN/BUSD (+44%)
- MDX/BUSD (+23%)
