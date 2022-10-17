Exchange
Ankr Becomes One of the First RPC Providers to Aptos

Shanawaz - TheNewsCrypto
2022-10-17 14:15
Ankr, one of the world’s leading Web3 infrastructure providers, today announces that it has become one of the first RPC (Remote Procedure Call) providers to Aptos, a safe and scalable Layer-1 blockchain. Developers can now access Aptos Testnet Community and Premium RPCs, make request calls, and receive information returns that mirror the results they would get by running an Aptos full node by themselves.
The partnership will enable developers to build safe, scalable, and upgradable dApps on top of the Aptos blockchain. Following this partnership, Ankr is now an RPC provider to 19 blockchains including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, Polygon, and Avalanche. An RPC enables various applications to interact with the blockchain.
“Ankr is excited to be an early supporter of Aptos with an RPC that now makes it easy for all developers to start building on the ecosystem. This is just the beginning of Ankr’s products for the blockchain that will doubtlessly attract more demand ahead of the much-anticipated mainnet launch.”
Josh Neuroth, Ankr’s Head of Product
Once the Aptos mainnet is live, Ankr will add support for it with additional docs, features, and tools to help Web3 developers streamline building. Aptos is the highly anticipated network that will bring new tech and scalability benefits to Web3. Developers building on the Aptos testnet have witnessed over 160,000 transactions per second (TPS), thanks to promising upgrades like their parallel execution engine, Block-STM.
The Ankr Network serves an average of 8 billion blockchain requests per day across more than 50 networks. It delivers time-tested and high-performance RPC node infrastructure to handle any request load, massively expanding Aptos’ public RPC resources.
Ankr’s Aptos Testnet RPC (Remote Procedure Call) connects wallets, command-line interfaces, and dApps with the Aptos blockchain. It acts as a messenger or blockchain router that relays on-chain information between Aptos nodes, dApps, and ultimately end-users so they can execute necessary tasks like transactions, populate wallet balances, fetch ownership information, and more.
To strengthen the global Aptos network, Ankr is providing a geo-distributed and decentralized Aptos RPC composed of many independent blockchain nodes running worldwide for low-latency and reliable connections.
Developers can make their first call to Aptos using Ankr’s RPC Service now.
View full text