First Mover Americas: Technical Signs Flashing Green for Bitcoin and Ether, Quant Network's Token Surges 14%

Price Point

Bitcoin (BTC) was up slightly on the day after trading between $19,300 and $19,900 over the weekend. Ether (ETH) gained slightly more ground on Monday, trading up 3% at $1,322. The CoinDesk Market Index rose 0.8% over the past 24 hours.

In traditional markets, the British pound and U.K. bonds rallied as more of the Prime Minister Liz Truss’ unfunded tax cuts were reversed. U.S. stock futures jumped as investors awaited Bank of America’s earnings report, after four other major U.S. banks reported on Friday.

In the crypto market, the biggest gainer with a market capitalization of more than $1 billion was again Quant Network, whose token jumped 14% over the last 24 hours.

There was a sense of apathy among investors with minor inflows in digital-asset investment products last week of $12 million, according to data from CoinShares.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, saw inflows of $8.8 million, marking the fifth consecutive week of inflows.

Short-bitcoin investment products saw inflows of $6.7 million.

“This could be interpreted as marginally supportive were it for the resumption of inflows into short-bitcoin investment products of $6.7 million, implying a net neutral sentiment amongst investors,” the report stated.

Ethereum saw a second week of minor outflows at $3.9 million.

CoinDesk Market Index

Biggest Gainers

Asset Ticker Returns DACS Sector Polymath POLY +27.31% DeFi Injective INJ +9.89% DeFi Quant QNT +8.16% Currency

Biggest Losers

Asset Ticker Returns DACS Sector Rally RLY -6.01% Culture & Entertainment JasmyCoin JASMY -3.56% Computing Radicle RAD -3.15% Computing

Chart of the Day

Green Shoots Appear in ETH/BTC Chart

By Omkar Godbole