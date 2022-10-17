Flipkart launched a metaverse offering as part of its experimentation with web3.

The Indian retailer introduced Flipverse in partnership with eDAO.

The participating brands include Puma, Noise, Nivea, Lavie, Tokyo Talkies, and more.

Flipkart, an Indian e-commerce giant, has released a metaverse offering as part of its ongoing experimentation with web3 deals to improve its customer experience.

According to media reports, Flipkart partnered with eDAO, a Polygon-incubated company, to launch the metaverse offering under the name “Flipverse.” Notably, this month’s holiday season is intended to generate interest in the pilot-stage program. The company said in a statement:

The idea is to have millions of users experience Flipverse and open the doors to the future of shopping.

Furthermore, customers may participate in “gamified, interactive and immersive” experiences on Flipverse, on the Flipkart’s Android app, where they can gather Supercoins, the company’s loyalty points, and digital collectibles from partner businesses. The participating brands to set up experience theaters on Flipverse are Puma, Noise, Nivea, Lavie, Tokyo Talkies, Campus, VIP, Ajmal Perfumes, and Himalaya.

Additionally, the company’s management admitted that the web3 offerings are still in the testing phase. Yet they expressed confidence in their ability to take off and play a significant role in Flipkart’s future. Sandeep Nailwal, a co-founder of Polygon, said that as they have begun scratching the surface of what was possible in the metaverse, they see e-commerce as one of the killer use cases.

Nailwal added: “Combining top brands with Flipkart’s e-commerce expertise in a virtual environment stands to revolutionize online retail as we know it. Flipverse will be a vibrant, visible expression of the metaverse, and I’m proud that this activation is taking place on Polygon.”

The post Indian E-Commerce Giant Flipkart Introduces Metaverse Shopping appeared first on Coin Edition.