Binance Market Update (2022-10-17)
Binance
2022-10-17 09:01
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, up by 0.45% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,088 and $19,427 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:01 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,258, up by 0.51%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include CVP, POLYX, and REEF, up by 74%, 38%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Read Binance News and Play WODL to Share $25,000 in NEBL Token Vouchers, With Additional $5,000 in NEBL Welcome Gift for New Users!
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.6026 (-2.38%)
- ETH: $1309 (+1.57%)
- BNB: $271.4 (+0.15%)
- XRP: $0.4666 (-3.95%)
- ADA: $0.3676 (-0.38%)
- SOL: $30.19 (+0.77%)
- DOGE: $0.05909 (-0.17%)
- MATIC: $0.8111 (+1.57%)
- DOT: $6.17 (-0.16%)
- TRX: $0.0624 (+0.91%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- CVP/BUSD (+74%)
- POLYX/BUSD (+38%)
- REEF/BUSD (+13%)
