copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-10-17)
Binance
2022-10-17 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, up by 0.45% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,088 and $19,427 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,266, up by 0.53%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include CVP, POLYX, and REEF, up by 68%, 42%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Read Binance News and Play WODL to Share $25,000 in NEBL Token Vouchers, With Additional $5,000 in NEBL Welcome Gift for New Users!
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.6042 (-2.48%)
- ETH: $1309.38 (+1.59%)
- BNB: $271.4 (+0.18%)
- XRP: $0.4662 (-4.00%)
- ADA: $0.3675 (-0.46%)
- SOL: $30.19 (+0.80%)
- DOGE: $0.05908 (-0.19%)
- MATIC: $0.8112 (+1.55%)
- DOT: $6.17 (+0.00%)
- TRX: $0.06236 (+0.84%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- CVP/BUSD (+68%)
- POLYX/BUSD (+42%)
- REEF/BUSD (+13%)
View full text