NFT LiveArtX Platform Wallet Stolen And Some NFT Reserves Sold

We are doing all we can to resolve the issue with the compromised wallet and we will keep the community updated. — LiveArt (@LiveArtX) October 16, 2022

Currently, according to information on NFTGo.io, the NFT floor price of the Meta-morphic: Sevenasure chain issued by the NFT LiveArtX platform has dropped to 0.2ETH, down 83.87% in 24 hours. In addition, the transaction volume of this chain increased by 597.76% in 24 hours.

Prior to that, LiveArtX received over $4.5 million in strategic investments led by Animoca Brands, BNB Chain Fund, and KuCoin. In March, the company launched the ART token.