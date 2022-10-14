Do Kwon Will Be Revealed For The First Time On October 18 After Receiving The Arrest Order

Do Kwon was announced to officially appear on Unchained Podcast (famous Youtube channel about crypto) on October 18. In this appearance, the founder of Terra is likely to share his allegations.

In an October 15 tweet, Laura Shin shared an interview on Unchained Podcast, a popular YouTube channel about crypto, that will feature Do Kwon, the founder of Terra, is receiving an arrest warrant from the Korean government.

Is @stablekwon ‘on the run’?What does he wish to say to the victims of Terra’s collapse?Where did TFL/LFG funds go? Check out these previous interviews re Do/Terra on @Unchained_pod + this sneak peek at the NEW episode, which drops Tuesday. https://t.co/zsAjSZ98cf pic.twitter.com/vWwH4pptXa

— Laura Shin (@laurashin) October 14, 2022

Despite constantly appearing on Twitter, this is the first time Do Kwon has been exposed since Korea got an arrest warrant for Terra developers over the biggest crypto crash LUNA/UST in last May.

In tomorrow’s podcast, Do Kwon will likely express his views, explain his “on the run” allegations and have some sharing with the victims of Terra’s demise, as well as as can be shared about the controversy surrounding where the assets of the TFL/LFG funds have gone.

As mentioned in previous Coincu News articles, For meaningful violations of the nation’s capital markets rules, South Korean authorities filed an arrest order for Kwon and five other colleagues on September 14. At the time, all were known to be in Singapore, and on September 14, prosecutors also tried to have their passports revoked.

Although Do Kwon denied the allegation of fleeing, the Korean prosecutors denied it and said that he deliberately fled and did not cooperate with the investigation.

Because the arrest was difficult, on October 5, the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a notice asking Kwon to return his passport within 14 days. If not refunded, his passport will no longer be valid by October 19.