Digihost Bitcoin Miner Receives Alert That Might Be Delisted From Nasdaq After Trading Under $1

Foxy - Coincu
2022-10-17 02:45
Bitcoin mining company Digihost has received a notice letter from Nasdaq and may be delisted from Nasdaq due to the price trading below $1. The company has 180 days to trade at or above $1 for at least 10 consecutive days to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules.
Bitcoin miner Digihost has been threatened with delisting by Nasdaq after it traded below $1 for 30 days in a row. This puts it in danger of losing its place on the main U.S. stock markets.
The company has 180 days to trade at or above $1 for at least 10 consecutive days to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules.
“The Company’s business operations are not affected by the receipt of the Notification Letter and the Company fully intends to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules,”
Digihost said in a document filed Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Three additional bitcoin mining stocks dropped below the $1 mark only last week, while a few others are currently trading just barely above it. The Block’s tracked companies’ stock values experienced a sharp decline throughout the previous trading week. In the event that the stock price doesn’t increase to over $1 per share, more could be in danger of being delisted.
Due to many factors that contributed to the downturn of the bitcoin mining industry, it was difficult for miners to constantly struggle. Not only Digihost, but two large mining companies such as Bit Mining and Mawson Infrastructure Group are also working to stay on Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Mawson Infrastructure Group sold one of its facilities in Georgia to rival CleanSpark, announcing that it would focus on locations in Pennsylvania and Texas, where it saw “an attractive capital return opportunity.”
Meanwhile, BIT Mining also sought to reassure investors in August that the company’s shares would recover.
View full text