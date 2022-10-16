copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-10-16)
Binance
2022-10-16 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, up by 0.88% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,978 and $19,395 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,373, up by 1.43%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include CVP, REQ, and PERP, up by 88%, 25%, and 24%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.6306 (-4.25%)
- ETH: $1308.67 (+2.05%)
- BNB: $273.5 (+1.33%)
- XRP: $0.4816 (-0.54%)
- ADA: $0.3735 (+1.83%)
- SOL: $30.41 (+1.88%)
- DOGE: $0.05938 (+0.73%)
- MATIC: $0.8077 (+1.36%)
- DOT: $6.24 (+2.80%)
- TRX: $0.06174 (-1.17%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text