Binance Market Update (2022-10-16)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, up by 0.88% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,978 and $19,395 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,373, up by 1.43%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include CVP , REQ , and PERP , up by 88%, 25%, and 24%, respectively.

Market movers: