Binance Market Update (2022-10-16)
Binance
2022-10-16 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, down by -0.08% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,978 and $19,196 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,161, up by 0.19%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include CVP, PERP, and BURGER, up by 93%, 57%, and 26%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.6387 (-5.73%)
- ETH: $1286.93 (+0.08%)
- BNB: $270.6 (-0.15%)
- XRP: $0.4812 (-1.23%)
- ADA: $0.3662 (-0.03%)
- SOL: $29.98 (+0.23%)
- DOGE: $0.0589 (-0.42%)
- MATIC: $0.7969 (-0.40%)
- DOT: $6.17 (+1.65%)
- TRX: $0.06151 (-1.03%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- CVP/BUSD (+93%)
- PERP/BUSD (+57%)
- BURGER/BUSD (+26%)
