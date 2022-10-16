Binance Market Update (2022-10-16)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, down by -0.08% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,978 and $19,196 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,161, up by 0.19%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include CVP , PERP , and BURGER , up by 93%, 57%, and 26%, respectively.

Market movers: