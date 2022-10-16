copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-16)
Binance
2022-10-16 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, up by 0.56% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,978 and $19,200 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,162, up by 0.48%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LTO, BURGER, and REQ, up by 126%, 72%, and 68%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.6688 (-5.20%)
- ETH: $1288.77 (+0.67%)
- BNB: $270.9 (+0.63%)
- XRP: $0.4857 (+1.31%)
- ADA: $0.3691 (+1.71%)
- SOL: $29.95 (+0.64%)
- DOGE: $0.05919 (+1.79%)
- MATIC: $0.7984 (+0.90%)
- DOT: $6.17 (+2.15%)
- TRX: $0.06184 (-1.84%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- LTO/BUSD (+126%)
- BURGER/BUSD (+72%)
- REQ/BUSD (+68%)
View full text