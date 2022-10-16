Binance Market Update (2022-10-16)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, up by 0.56% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,978 and $19,200 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,162, up by 0.48%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LTO , BURGER , and REQ , up by 126%, 72%, and 68%, respectively.

Market movers: