Binance Market Update (2022-10-15)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, down by -0.44% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,040 and $19,228 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,099, down by -0.39%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PHA , LTO , and CLV , up by 159%, 99%, and 46%, respectively.

Market movers: