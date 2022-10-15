copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-10-15)
Binance
2022-10-15 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.92T, down by -0.44% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,040 and $19,228 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,099, down by -0.39%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PHA, LTO, and CLV, up by 159%, 99%, and 46%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.7477 (-0.09%)
- ETH: $1282.17 (-1.25%)
- BNB: $270 (+0.11%)
- XRP: $0.484 (-0.60%)
- ADA: $0.3667 (+0.27%)
- SOL: $29.84 (-1.26%)
- DOGE: $0.05896 (+0.65%)
- MATIC: $0.7968 (+1.23%)
- DOT: $6.08 (+0.50%)
- TRX: $0.06249 (-1.56%)
Top gainers on Binance:
